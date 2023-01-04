Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. 3,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.