Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. 3,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

