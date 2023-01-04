Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,694. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

