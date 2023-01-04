Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. 32,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

