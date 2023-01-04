Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
SCHX stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
