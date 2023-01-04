Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHX stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.