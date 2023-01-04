Secret (SIE) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,775.93

Secret (SIE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $2,775.93 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00111461 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00196493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00049314 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00526632 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,479.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

