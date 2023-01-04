Secret Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and $1,249.21 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00111524 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00190237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00522083 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,087.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

