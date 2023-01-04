Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. Seer has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 646.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $124,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,513.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Seer by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

