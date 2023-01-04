Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

