Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

