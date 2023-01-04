Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $232,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.