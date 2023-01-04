Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

