Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $171.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.