Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,562 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

FCX stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

