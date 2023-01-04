Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 25,637 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

