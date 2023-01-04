Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.