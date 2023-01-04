Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,344 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVW opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

