Serengeti Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW)

Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its position in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Alvotech makes up approximately 0.9% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOW stock remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.