Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 121,235 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

