Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shires Income Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 269.14 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £83.34 million and a P/E ratio of 928.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.79. Shires Income has a 12-month low of GBX 216.81 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

Get Shires Income alerts:

About Shires Income

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.