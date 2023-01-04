Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 269.14 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £83.34 million and a P/E ratio of 928.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.79. Shires Income has a 12-month low of GBX 216.81 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.
About Shires Income
