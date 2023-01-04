Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Drops By 15.0%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,309. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $158,414. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

