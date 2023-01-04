Short Interest in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expands By 11.7%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 926,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 72.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,815,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

