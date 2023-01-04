Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Drops By 12.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.4 days.

Airbus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. Airbus has a 52-week low of $82.66 and a 52-week high of $137.46.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

