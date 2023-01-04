Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Drops By 11.9%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.31. Alexander’s has a one year low of $200.96 and a one year high of $274.46.
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
