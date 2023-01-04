Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Drops By 11.9%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.31. Alexander’s has a one year low of $200.96 and a one year high of $274.46.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

