Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Decreases By 8.6%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 586,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,268. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.