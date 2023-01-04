Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expands By 13.0%

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atlas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,683,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,985,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $16,370,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $5,723,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

