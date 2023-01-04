Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Decreases By 15.9%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 10,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.5 %

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

NYSE BMO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 572,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

