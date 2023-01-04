Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Drops By 9.2%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 538,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

BHE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 276,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $940.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

