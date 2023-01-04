Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 18.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 142,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $16.15.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 636,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 377,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 316,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

