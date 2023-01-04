Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 18.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MQY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 142,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $16.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
