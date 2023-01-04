Short Interest in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expands By 9.8%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,102,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,958,000 after buying an additional 139,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,007,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after buying an additional 673,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after buying an additional 286,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. 72,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,501. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

