Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Increases By 10.5%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 229,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BrightView

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

