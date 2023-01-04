Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Declines By 14.9%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 64.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BuzzFeed by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,133 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,344. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BuzzFeed Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZFD shares. Cowen cut BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

