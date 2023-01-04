Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expands By 9.7%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,200 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Cadiz has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.23.

In other Cadiz news, Director Susan P. Kennedy bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at $168,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,905 shares of company stock worth $192,116. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadiz by 55.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 74.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 271,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Cadiz by 1,323.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 170,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

