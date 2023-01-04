Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Decreases By 8.3%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 987,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

