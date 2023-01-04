Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Declines By 15.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 669,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. 624,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,802. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.