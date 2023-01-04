Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rises By 12.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after buying an additional 313,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 362,207 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.53 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
