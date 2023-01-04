Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rises By 12.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after buying an additional 313,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 362,207 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.53 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

