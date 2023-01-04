Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Drops By 8.2%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.16.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

