Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expands By 5.1%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,059,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on CIO. B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

