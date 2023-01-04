Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Decreases By 7.0%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $357.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.04.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 44.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

