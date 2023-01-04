Short Interest in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Declines By 10.3%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 697,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,619. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 114.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 110,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 129.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

