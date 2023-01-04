Short Interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declines By 15.0%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,033. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

