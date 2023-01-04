Short Interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declines By 15.0%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,033. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

