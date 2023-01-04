Short Interest in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Grows By 7.1%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 507.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 464.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 191.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences Price Performance

ENOB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,950. The company has a market cap of $66.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Enochian Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.23.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

