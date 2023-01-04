Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Increases By 11.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 230,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.