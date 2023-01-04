Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Increases By 6.8%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fanuc Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 384,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,904. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.
Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanuc (FANUY)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.