Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Increases By 6.8%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 384,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,904. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fanuc

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fanuc currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.