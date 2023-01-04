Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Drops By 7.0%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.55.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

