Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Drops By 7.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ DALI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,804. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
