Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Drops By 7.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DALI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,804. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 478,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.