Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Rises By 10.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

FVRR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 512,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $109.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

