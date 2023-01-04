Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declines By 12.1%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,267.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 456,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 446,063 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,563. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

