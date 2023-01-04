Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Grows By 8.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $628.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.00%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

