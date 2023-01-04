Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Grows By 8.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:GNK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $628.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15.
Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.00%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
