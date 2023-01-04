Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Decreases By 15.2%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GMED traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.96. 19,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,578. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

