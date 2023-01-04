Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Rises By 7.8%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 24,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:IBN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 7,373,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.75.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.