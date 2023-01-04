Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Rises By 7.8%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 24,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 7,373,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.